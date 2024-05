'Furiosa' debuts in Cannes, giving Anya Taylor-Joy a megawatt movie-star moment

CANNES, France (AP) — "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, returning George Miller's dystopia-on-wheels to the French Riviera festival and lending Anya Taylor-Joy a fairy tale moment on the Cannes red carpet.

Taylor-Joy, with her first film in Cannes, brought classical movie-star glamour to one of the most anticipated premieres of the festival. Wearing a cream-colored custom Dior gown, Taylor-Joy playfully posed for photographers while walking into the Palais des Festivals and offering mock salutes to her director.

The latest "Mad Max" film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, premiered in Cannes almost exactly nine years after "Mad Max: Fury Road" debuted at the French festival. Miller, who has served on the Cannes jury several times, also premiered his "Three Thousand Years of Longing" in 2022 here.