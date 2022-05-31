Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd

“It affected him so much," Santiago said. "He told me he did not want to go to school fearing that could happen. He told me, 'Mom, I just don’t feel safe.’”

Funerals will continue over the next two-and-a-half weeks. Vincent Salazar’s 11-year-old daughter, Layla, has the last of the scheduled services — her visitation is June 15 with the funeral the following day. Salazar said the family likely won’t see Layla’s body until soon before the visitation.

“It’s strange because usually when somebody dies, these things happen in three or four days,” Salazar said. “It’s not something that goes on this long. I understand there were other children as well, but we’re just waiting to get her back. That’s all we’re focused on.”

Uvalde County Justice of the Peace Eulalio “Lalo” Diaz Jr. said the bodies of all 21 victims were sent to the medical examiner’s office in San Antonio for autopsies, which he said is standard for a major crime.

“Our thing is to have all the facts,” Diaz said. “Even though there is a deceased shooter and we probably won’t have a trial, we still need to have the facts.”

Diaz said the autopsies are complete. He declined to discuss preliminary results and said final reports will take three to four months.

Meanwhile, Diaz said, there simply isn’t enough space at Uvalde’s two funeral homes to keep all of the bodies, so many were sent to out-of-town funeral homes until services near. He said the Uvalde funeral homes are working with the families on when they can see the bodies. A message left at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home wasn’t immediately returned. A woman who answered the phone at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary declined an interview request.

“It’s mainly because of the number of victims,” Diaz said, asking: “Where do you store that many people?”

Vincent Salazar said he and his family are going to as many visitations as they can to pay respects to the other victims and their families.

“Not necessarily going to the funerals because we’re still taking care of things hour by hour, day by day, here,” Salazar said. “We’ve got so much stuff going on with our own. You have to set everything up — obituaries, death certificates, funeral arrangements.

“That’s all we’re focused on right now — her, getting her back and being able to put her to rest,” Salazar said of Layla. “That’s it.”

Investigators continue to seek answer about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.

The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district's homegrown police chief, Pete Arredondo, after the director of state police said Arredondo made the "wrong decision" not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren't at risk.

Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Friday that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom. The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.

State police said Tuesday that the teacher who at one point propped open an exterior door to the school had closed it before the gunman used it to get inside.

However, the door did not lock, police said. Authorities had originally said Ramos came in through the door she'd propped open.

Instead, investigators said the teacher, who has not been identified, closed the propped-open door when she realized there was a shooter on campus and ran to get her phone and call 911, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Investigators are looking into why the door didn't lock.

Jacob Albarado, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed to the school with a shotgun borrowed from his barber, said Tuesday it was chaotic when he arrived in search of his daughter and wife. Both were physically unharmed in the attack, he said.

"To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances," he told NBC's "Today Show." "I believe everyone there was doing everything in their power."

Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.

President Joe Biden's long-planned meeting Tuesday with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shifted to gun control after what happened in Uvalde and a week earlier in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed by a shooter espousing racist " replacement theory. "

Ardern won passage of gun control measures after a white supremacist killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019. Less than a month later all but one of the country’s 120 lawmakers voted in favor of banning military-style semiautomatic weapons.

Biden told reporters that he “will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” but the White House has acknowledged that winning new gun legislation will be an uphill climb in an evenly divided Congress.

___

Salter reported from O'Fallon, Missouri.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Combined Shape Caption Jolean Olvedo, left, wipes her tears while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Jolean Olvedo, left, wipes her tears while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption People leave a funeral home after attending a visitation for Amerie Garza, a 10-year-old victim who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption People leave a funeral home after attending a visitation for Amerie Garza, a 10-year-old victim who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement personnel stand outside a funeral home during a visitation for Amerie Garza, a 10-year-old victim who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement personnel stand outside a funeral home during a visitation for Amerie Garza, a 10-year-old victim who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption A heart shaped balloon flies decorating a memorial site outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at the school last week. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Credit: Wong Maye-E Credit: Wong Maye-E Combined Shape Caption A heart shaped balloon flies decorating a memorial site outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at the school last week. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Credit: Wong Maye-E Credit: Wong Maye-E

Combined Shape Caption Bows adorn a mailbox outside the home of Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Bows adorn a mailbox outside the home of Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Socorro Valencia, 78, lays flowers at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Socorro Valencia, 78, lays flowers at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption People visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption People visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in last week's school shooting as people visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in last week's school shooting as people visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption A woman with two comfort dogs enters a mortuary during a visitation for Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption A woman with two comfort dogs enters a mortuary during a visitation for Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Dan Beazley, and his son Joey carry a large cross near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022, to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Dan Beazley, and his son Joey carry a large cross near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022, to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Dan Beazley, right, with his son Joey Beazley, from Detroit, carry their wooden cross as they pray at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. Multiple people were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at the school last week. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Credit: Wong Maye-E Credit: Wong Maye-E Combined Shape Caption Dan Beazley, right, with his son Joey Beazley, from Detroit, carry their wooden cross as they pray at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. Multiple people were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at the school last week. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Credit: Wong Maye-E Credit: Wong Maye-E