Funerals await for most victims of Bronx fire that killed 17

Members of the Masjid Ar Rahman pray, in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Mosque is a place of worship for some of the residents of the building which suffered the New York City's deadliest fire in three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Members of the Masjid Ar Rahman pray, in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Mosque is a place of worship for some of the residents of the building which suffered the New York City's deadliest fire in three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
Many of the victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in years are still awaiting burial after funerals began with services for two children killed by Sunday’s blaze in a Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of the victims of New York City's deadliest fire in years were still awaiting burial Thursday, after funerals began with services for two children killed by Sunday's blaze in a Bronx apartment building.

Community leaders have been huddling to make arrangements for the 17 dead, who include eight children. The vast majority of victims had ties to Gambia.

“The most important thing is really giving each other support. We are all members of the same community, so we are like family,” Haji Dukuray said Wednesday. His niece, Haja, died with her husband and their three children — Fatoumata, 5, Mariam, 11, and Mustafa, 12.

The five are among the dead who have yet to be laid to rest, as are a 2-year-old boy, a mother who died with three of her children, and a husband and wife whose four children are now orphans.

Some families have been waiting for funeral homes to deliver their loved ones and, in some cases, deciding between burials here or having their loved ones returned to Gambia, in West Africa.

The medical examiner’s office said that two of the dead were released earlier in the week and that funeral homes have yet to take possession of the others.

Two victims — Seydou Toure, 12, and sister Haouwa Mahamadou, 5 — were remembered Wednesday during funerals at a Harlem mosque.

The medical examiner's office said all the victims suffocated from the thick smoke that poured out of a third-floor apartment, where officials say a malfunctioning electrical space heater sparked the fire.

Many people escaped the 19-story building, but others died as they tried to make their way down the smoke-choked stairs.

People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

This photo provided by the NYC Department of Buildings on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, shows charred walls and debris in a third-floor hallway at the Bronx apartment building which suffered a fatal fire on Sunday, in New York. The fire damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but victims succumbed to smoke pouring through the building through an open door. (Ryan J. Degan/NYC Department of Buildings via AP)

Credit: Ryan J. Degan

This photo provided by the NYC Department of Buildings on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, shows charred walls and debris in a third-floor hallway at the Bronx apartment building which suffered a fatal fire on Sunday, in New York. The fire damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but victims succumbed to smoke pouring through the building through an open door. (Ryan J. Degan/NYC Department of Buildings via AP)

Credit: Ryan J. Degan

People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Workers in protective clothing remove debris from the building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday in the 19-story building in the Bronx, fire officials said. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Workers in protective clothing remove debris from the building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday in the 19-story building in the Bronx, fire officials said. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Workers in protective clothing walk from an apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday in the 19-story building in the Bronx, fire officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Workers in protective clothing walk from an apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday in the 19-story building in the Bronx, fire officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Members of the Masjid Ar Rahman pray, in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Mosque is a place of worship for some of the residents of the building which suffered the New York City's deadliest fire in three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Members of the Masjid Ar Rahman pray, in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Mosque is a place of worship for some of the residents of the building which suffered the New York City's deadliest fire in three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Members of the Masjid Ar Rahman sit after prayers, in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Mosque is a place of worship for some of the residents of the building which suffered the New York City's deadliest fire in three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Members of the Masjid Ar Rahman sit after prayers, in the Bronx borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Mosque is a place of worship for some of the residents of the building which suffered the New York City's deadliest fire in three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Investigations
