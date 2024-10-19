Nation & World News

Funeral home in Poland apologizes after a corpse falls out of a hearse in traffic

A funeral home in Poland is apologizing after a corpse that it was transporting fell out of a hearse and into traffic
7 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A funeral home in Poland issued an unusual apology on Saturday after a corpse that it was transporting fell out of a hearse and into traffic.

Polish media reported that a man was driving down a street Friday in Stalowa Wola, a city in southeastern Poland, when he first saw a sheet on his car window. When the sheet slid down, he saw a body lying on the road. For a moment the driver feared that he had hit the person.

Local media published an image of the corpse lying on a white striped pedestrian crossing where it tumbled out of the hearse.

The company transporting the corpse, Hades Funeral Services, issued a statement Saturday taking responsibility for the incident and blaming a technical failure of the hearse.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you that as a result of an unexpected technical failure of the electric tailgate lock in the hearse, during the transport of the body of the deceased, an unfortunate event occurred which does not reflect the high standards of our company, our deep empathy towards the families of the deceased, and the respect we always show to the deceased,” the company wrote in a statement posted on its website.

It apologized to “all those who were disappointed and upset by this event.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former officer with East Germany’s secret police sentenced to prison for a border killing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former officer with East Germany’s secret police sentenced to prison for a border killing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US fines Lufthansa $4 million for treatment of Orthodox Jewish passengers on a 2022...
Placeholder Image

Credit: SPECIAL

Opinion: How to prioritize your vehicle recalls
The Latest
Funeral home in Poland apologizes after a corpse falls out of a hearse in traffic7m ago
Stanford psychologist behind the controversial "Stanford Prison Experiment" dies at 9125m ago
With brain injuries a growing problem, the US military tests how to protect troops from...50m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT