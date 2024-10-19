Funeral home in Poland apologizes after a corpse falls out of a hearse in traffic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A funeral home in Poland issued an unusual apology on Saturday after a corpse that it was transporting fell out of a hearse and into traffic.

Polish media reported that a man was driving down a street Friday in Stalowa Wola, a city in southeastern Poland, when he first saw a sheet on his car window. When the sheet slid down, he saw a body lying on the road. For a moment the driver feared that he had hit the person.

Local media published an image of the corpse lying on a white striped pedestrian crossing where it tumbled out of the hearse.