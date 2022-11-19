Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast

To assist, the Pentagon sent a small team of forensics and explosive ordnance device experts to the missile impact site in Przewodow, a senior defense official said Friday on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to discuss details.

Wos' funeral took place in a village church and he was to be buried in the local cemetery, PAP said. A military honor guard and Polish officials and Ukrainian representatives joined the man's family and members of the community but the Wos family asked that media not attend.

Ukraine's consul general in the nearby city of Lublin placed a wreath in the colors of Ukraine, PAP reported.

The other victim, a 60-year-old tractor driver, is to be buried on Sunday.

