X
Dark Mode Toggle

Fully clothed bathing burglar found in Seattle bathroom

National & World News
18 hours ago
A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water

SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.

A woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house, according to the Seattle Police Department.

She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the home — and found a suspect in a bathroom.

“The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water,” police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old man was arrested for residential burglary and refused to explain his actions, including his choice of a bathing spot, police said.

Editors' Picks

Gridlock Guy: Astonishing I-985 plane landing could have gone so much worse4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
2h ago

Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say
1h ago

Credit: DJJ

Pay raises help boost salaries of lower-paid Georgia employees the most
1h ago

Credit: DJJ

Pay raises help boost salaries of lower-paid Georgia employees the most
1h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Danica Coto

Puerto Rico's southern region fights for cleaner air, water
9m ago
'Avatar 2' tops box office for 7th weekend
10m ago
Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman
37m ago
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top