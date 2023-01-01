ajc logo
X

Full speed ahead: 'Avatar' sequel again dominates box office

National & World News
1 hour ago
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down

NEW YORK (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water" is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down.

James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the first “Avatar” film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. “The Way of Water” is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first “Black Panther.”

Numbers released Sunday by Comscore showed “Avatar” far ahead of the runner-up, Universal's “Shrek” spinoff “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which made an estimated $16 million, and Disney's “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which brought in around $4.8 million.

The Sony biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” made $4.2 million in its second week of release. “Babylon,” the epic of early Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, continued to fare badly despite its five Golden Globe nominations. The Paramount release earned just $2.7 million in its second week, a 24% drop, and averaged just $815 per location. By comparison, the new “Avatar,” a 20th Century Studios film, averaged more than $15,000.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Avatar: The Way of Water," $63 million.

2. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," $16 million.

3. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," $4.8 million.

4. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” $4.2 million.

5. “Babylon,” $2.7 million.

6. "Violent Night," $2.1 million.

7. “The Whale,” $1.3 million.

8. “The Fabelmans,” $1.1 million.

9. “The Menu,” $1.1 million.

10. “Strange World,” $538,000.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game9h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Newly elected Georgia House member facing drug charges withdraws from office
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud
15h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father

New year means new laws on Georgia’s books
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Felipe Dana

Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
18m ago
Colts' Foles carted off vs. Giants after Thibodeaux sack
19m ago
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
25m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
9h ago
Revisit: Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
21h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top