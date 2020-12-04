Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight

Trooper John Lennon was hospitalized after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest. Lennon was released from the hospital several days later.

Three marshals hunting for Sterling took fire as soon as they entered the Bronx home where they believed Sterling was located, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

One deputy with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force was hit in the leg and another was struck in his arm and leg, according to federal officials.

Four Massachusetts state troopers were at the scene to maintain a perimeter.

The gun was recovered, and a second man who was in the apartment was arrested, the official said.

Sterling had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

Police walk on the block near the scene of a shooting in The Bronx, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in New York. A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York City early Friday that left two of the officers wounded.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

In this photo made from video, New York Police officers and emergency medical services respond to the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in New York. The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts. (WABC-TV via AP) Credit: HONS Credit: HONS

A police officer, left, escorts a resident and his children to their home near the scene of a shooting in The Bronx, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in New York. A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York City early Friday that left two of the officers wounded.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

New York Police officers block off the street near the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in New York. The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

This poster, from the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page, posted Nov. 24, 2020, shows Andre K. Sterling. Sterling, a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts, was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx borough of New York early Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Massachusetts State Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police vehicles are parked near the scene of a shooting in The Bronx, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in New York. A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York City early Friday that left two of the officers wounded. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

In this photo made from video, New York Police officers and emergency medical services respond to the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in New York. The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts. (WABC-TV via AP) Credit: HONS Credit: HONS