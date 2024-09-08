Nation & World News

Fuel tanker collision in Nigeria caused an explosion that killed at least 48 people

Nigeria's emergency response agency says a fuel tanker has collided head-on with another truck causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people
By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck in Nigeria on Sunday causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people, the country’s emergency response agency said.

The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state and at least 50 of them were burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said.

Search and rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident, Baba-Arab said.

Baba-Arab said initially that 30 bodies were found but in a later statement said an additional 18 bodies of victims who were burned to death in the collision were found. He said the dead had been given a mass burial.

Mohammed Bago, governor of Niger state, said residents of the affected area should remain calm and asked road users to "always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.”

With the absence of an efficient railway system to transport cargo, fatal truck accidents are common along most of the major roads in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

In 2020 alone, there were 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Boko Haram militants on motorcycles attacked a Nigerian village, killing over 100...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

One more death in US, the 28th, is attributed to Takata air bag inflators that can spew...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Yemen's Houthi rebels target oil tanker in the Red Sea. US says rebels also hit...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US rights watchdog cites "a climate of fear" in Uganda oil development project
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield debate the yeas and neighs of the ‘We Live in Time’...7m ago
Wildfire east of LA threatens tens of thousands of homes and forces evacuations10m ago
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is re-elected in a landslide in gas-rich Algeria14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show