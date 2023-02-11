X
Dark Mode Toggle

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEN RITTER, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California has forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down while the Houston-based pipeline operator worked to resolve the issue.

"There are no injuries or fire reported as a result of this incident," said a company statement, provided by Katherine Hill, communications manager for the publicly traded company. It did not say how much fuel leaked or when service would be restored.

Hill did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages seeking more information.

“The appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the cause and quantity of the release will be conducted,” the statement said. “We are working closely with our customers on potential impacts.”

In Las Vegas, officials were "monitoring the situation, believe we have adequate supply, and do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability,” according to a statement from Clark County spokesperson Erik Pappa.

The county said the pipeline provides fuel storage facilities in Southern Nevada with unleaded and diesel fuel. Another pipeline operated by UNEV Pipeline LLC serves the Las Vegas area from northern Utah.

The Kinder Morgan website says its 566-mile (911-kilometer) CALNEV pipeline transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Los Angeles refineries and marine terminals through parallel 14-inch (35.5-centimeter) and 8-inch (20-centimeter) diameter pipelines to Barstow, California, and the Las Vegas area.

Airports it serves include Nellis Air Force Base and Harry Reid International in Las Vegas and Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, the company said.

Kinder Morgan's SFPP West pipeline runs approximately 515 miles (829 kilometers) to transport petroleum products from the Los Angeles area to Colton and Imperial, California, and east to Phoenix.

Editors' Picks

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
14h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
3h ago

Credit: Screengrab

Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
7h ago

Credit: Screengrab

Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Texas and Oklahoma pay big to join the one big league
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open
2m ago
Nicaraguan bishop who refused exile gets 26 years in prison
3m ago
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
7m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top