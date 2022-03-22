Fudd helps UConn advance 52-47 over UCF in defensive battle

The Huskies led by just three points at halftime, but extended that to 12 points midway through the fourth quarter.

They led by 10 before Sanders 3-pointer from the left corner with 3 1/2 minutes remaining made it 48-41 and started the Knight’s final push.

UCF closed the gap to three points twice, the last time when Williams fouled Smith with 15.1 seconds left and the 6-foot-3 post hit her foul shots to cut the deficit to 50-47.

But Sanders fouled Fudd on the other end and the freshman calmly made her free throws to seal the win.

The game was extremely physical, with both teams pressing and playing lock-down defense. There were 45 fouls called, 24 on UCF.

The Knights held UConn to just 14 baskets on 48 shots (29.2%), but hit just 16 of their 46 (34.8%) UCF also struggled from the foul line, going just 10 of 20.

“This was a rather new experience for me, coach Geno Auriemma said. ”It was what we thought it would be it was going to be really difficult and it was going to be ugly looking and it was.

“We could have easily let that game get away from us and we didn’t,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

UCF: The Knights have had the most successful season in school history, winning the AAC regular season and tournament titles, earning their first Top 25 ranking, notching their first NCAA Tournament win and beating in-state rival Florida for the first time ever after 26 straight losses. Monday’s loss was the Knights first in 15 games.

UConn: UConn, which beat mercer 83-38 in the first round, improves to 18-3 as a No. 2 seed and 29-2 all-time in the second round, where they last lost in 1992. They fell in the first round a year later. The Huskies move on the Sweet 16, where they have not lost since falling to Stanford in 2005.

UP NEXT

UConn will face Indiana in Bridgeport on Saturday.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, is pulled away from Central Florida players by teammate Evina Westbrook after a scuffle for a jump ball during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, is pulled away from Central Florida players by teammate Evina Westbrook after a scuffle for a jump ball during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa, left, blocks a shot by Central Florida's Masseny Kaba, right, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa, left, blocks a shot by Central Florida's Masseny Kaba, right, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, right, is guarded by Central Florida's Brittney Smith, left, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, right, is guarded by Central Florida's Brittney Smith, left, during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Central Florida's Tay Sanders, left, dribbles around Connecticut's Christyn Williams during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Central Florida's Tay Sanders, left, dribbles around Connecticut's Christyn Williams during the first half of a second-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill