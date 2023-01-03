ajc logo
X

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in New York

National & World News
1 hour ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is returning to a Manhattan federal court to face charges of cheating investors and looting customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

He is expected to plead not guilty before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan before the judge and lawyers discuss a schedule for proceeding toward a trial.

Carolyn Ellison, 28, who ran Alameda, and Gary Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors in a bid for leniency. Both are free on bail.

Their pleas were kept secret until Bankman-Fried was in the air after his extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX is based, due to fears that he might flee.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was released from custody on a $250 million personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring about two weeks ago on the condition that he await trial at his parents' house in Palo Alto, California.

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: House speaker drama casts shadow over first day of new Congress 4h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp, Jones eye new crime crackdowns in 2023
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta eyes subsidizing e-bikes as popularity surges
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta eyes subsidizing e-bikes as popularity surges
5h ago

Credit: Jeff Dean

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

McCarthy fights to be House speaker as new Congress convenes
18m ago
US Virgin Islands fires attorney general in Epstein cases
19m ago
Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jeff Dean

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
6h ago
New laws that took effect in Georgia on New Year's Day
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top