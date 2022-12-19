FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US

Bankman-Fried had been worth tens of billions of dollars — at least on paper — and was able to attract celebrities like Tom Brady or former politicians like Tony Blair and Bill Clinton to his conferences at luxury resorts in the Bahamas. One prominent Silicon Valley firm, Sequoia Capital, invested hundreds of millions of dollars in FTX.

U.S. prosecutors and financial regulators painted a very different picture of Bankman-Fried and FTX last week. An indictment unsealed Tuesday alleging he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors’ money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The new CEO of FTX, John Ray III, told a congressional committee on Tuesday that there was nothing sophisticated about what Bankman-Fried was up to.

“This is just old fashion embezzlement, taking money from others and using it for your own purposes,” he said.

