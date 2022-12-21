BreakingNews
Peachtree City Walmart partially reopens after fire
ajc logo
X

FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US

National & World News
By KEN SWEET, Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian court Wednesday that he has agreed to be extradited and is expected to be sent to the U.S. later in the day to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian court Wednesday that he has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The former FTX CEO appeared at a Magistrate’s Court and is expected to head to Odyssey Aviation to return to the United States, according to Bahamian news organization Our News.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors' money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. The founder and former CEO of FTX, once worth tens of billions of dollars on paper, is being held in the Bahamas' Fox Hill prison, which has been has been cited by human rights activists as having poor sanitation and as being infested with rats and insects.

Once he’s back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried’s attorney will be able to request that he be released on bail.

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Editors' Picks

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather1h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement
7h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
2h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The transfer portal changed everything, even recruiting
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Pro-oil petition drive in California under question
5m ago
Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
9m ago
Iran security forces kill 2, arrest 2 over deadly attack
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top