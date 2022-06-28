ajc logo
X

FTC sues Walmart for scammers' use of money transfer unit

National & World News
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
The Federal Trade Commission says it has sued Walmart for allowing its money transfer services to be used by scam artists who the agency says fleeced hundreds of millions of dollars from consumers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that it has sued Walmart for allegedly allowing its money transfer services to be used by scam artists who stole “hundreds of millions of dollars" from customers.

In its lawsuit, the agency alleged that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money transfer services offered at its stores. The agency said Walmart didn't properly train its employees, failed to alert customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores. The FTC is asking the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers and to impose civil penalties on the company.

“While scammers used its money transfer services to make off with cash, Walmart looked the other way and pocketed millions in fees,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement announcing the action.

Walmart called the lawsuit “factually flawed and legally baseless.” It said that the chair of the FTC refused Walmart the due process of hearing directly from the company, and said the Justice Department had refused to take the case to court.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said that the agency is seeking to blame the company for fraud that the agency already attributed to another company, at a time that company was under the federal government’s direct supervision.

“Walmart will defend the company’s robust anti-fraud efforts that have helped protect countless consumers, all while Walmart has driven down prices and saved consumers an estimated $6 billion in money transfer fees," it said.

In addition to its retail business, Walmart offers financial services to consumers in its stores, including money transfers, credit cards, reloadable debit cards and bill payments.

Editors' Picks
Project pitched for 600-plus apartments around nursing facility in Dunwoody12h ago
Property taxes throughout DeKalb set to rise amid inflation squeeze
A year later, PGA golf pro’s widow keeps his legacy alive
9h ago
Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat
1h ago
Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat
1h ago
Pop-up Gigi’s to take over Gato space in Candler Park
2h ago
The Latest
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
10m ago
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
11m ago
Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight
12m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top