Nation & World News
Nation & World News

FTC opens Microsoft antitrust investigation that Trump administration must carry on or drop

Antitrust enforcers with the Federal Trade Commission have opened a wide-ranging investigation into Microsoft’s business practices, starting off a big legal project that an incoming Trump administration must take up or abandon
FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
By MATT O'BRIEN – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Antitrust enforcers with the Federal Trade Commission have opened a wide-ranging investigation into Microsoft's business practices, starting a big legal project that an incoming Trump administration must take up or abandon.

The FTC is investigating Microsoft's cloud computing business and related product lines such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, according to a person who was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It's the latest action of more than three years of aggressive antitrust enforcement shepherded by FTC Chair Lina Khan, who was elevated to lead the agency by President Joe Biden after he came into office pledging tougher scrutiny of monopolistic behavior by Big Tech companies.

Khan's FTC already lost one antitrust fight with Microsoft last year when a federal judge declined to block its $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard.

This case would go deeper into the core of Microsoft's business in a way the company hasn't experienced in the U.S. since its antitrust showdown with the Justice Department in the 1990s.

Bloomberg News first reported about the investigation last week.

The case will only move forward if President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the FTC decides to continue the investigation and take it to court. Some analysts are expecting a lighter approach to the tech industry under Trump, though incoming Vice President JD Vance has praised Khan's work.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Super Micro's shares jump after server maker says review finds no evidence of misconduct
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How Trump's bet on voters electing him managed to silence some of his legal woes
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump pick Kash Patel must prove he'll restore public faith in the FBI, a leading GOP...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Rising tech stocks pull Wall Street to another record8m ago
Panic among spectators at soccer game kills at least 56 in the West African nation of...9m ago
Democrat Jamie Raskin is running for top Judiciary post in bid to counter Trump11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says