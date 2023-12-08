FTC opens inquiry of Chevron-Hess merger, marking second review this week of major oil industry deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Chevron's acquisition of Hess oil company, the second inquiry the independent agency has opened this week of a major oil industry merger.

Chevron and Hess said in separate filings that the FTC is seeking additional information and documentary materials related to Chevron's proposed $53 billion purchase of Hess, announced in October.

The statements Friday follow an announcement earlier this week that the FTC is reviewing ExxonMobil's proposed $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. Such requests for information are steps the agency takes when reviewing whether a merger could be anticompetitive under U.S. law. If completed, the Exxon and Chevron deals would be among the largest mergers in the energy industry in two decades.