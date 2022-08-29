FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

In its lawsuit against Kochava filed in federal court in Idaho, the FTC alleges that by selling tracking data, the company enables other parties to identify individuals and exposes them to threats of stigma, stalking, discrimination, job loss and even physical violence. The agency is seeking to halt Kochava’s sale of “sensitive geolocation data” and to compel the company to delete the geolocation data it has collected.

“Where consumers seek out health care, receive counseling, or celebrate their faith is private information that shouldn’t be sold to the highest bidder,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The FTC is taking Kochava to court to protect people’s privacy and halt the sale of their sensitive geolocation information.”

Representatives of Kochava, based in Sandpoint, Idaho, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company filed a suit against the FTC earlier this month, after the agency sent Kochava a proposed complaint indicating that it could take the company to court.

In its suit, Kochava denied the FTC’s allegation that its data can be used to identify people and track them to sensitive locations. The company also maintained that, contrary to the FTC’s allegations, it does employ technical controls to prohibit its customers from identifying people or tracking them to sensitive locations.