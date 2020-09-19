FSU coach Norvell tests positive for virus before Miami

“I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare," Norvell said. “I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward.”

Thomsen has 24 years of college coaching experience and was head coach at Division II Abilene Christian from 2005-11, where he went 51-21.

Florida State lost its season opener at home to Georgia Tech last week and was off Saturday. The Seminoles play at the rival Hurricanes next Saturday.

Norvell, who came to Florida State from Memphis after last regular season, is the first major college football coach known to have tested positive for the coronavirus in season.

Toledo coach Jason Candle and UCLA coach Chip Kelly tested positive earlier this year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25