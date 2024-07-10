Nation & World News

Frustration builds in Houston as utility struggles to restore power cut by Hurricane Beryl

Houston’s primary utility company has come under mounting pressure over its response to Hurricane Beryl
By JUAN A. LOZANO and JIM VERTUNO – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's biggest utility came under mounting pressure Wednesday over its response to Hurricane Beryl, as nearly 1.4 million area homes and businesses remained without power and frustrated residents searched for places to cool off, fuel up and grab a bite.

City Council member Abbie Kamin called the extended lack of power since Monday's storm a “life safety concern."

“We say ‘everything we can do’ to get the lights back on. In my opinion, respectfully, they should be on,” Kamin told a CenterPoint Energy executive during a council meeting.

CenterPoint “needs to a do a better job,” restoring power, Mayor John Whitmire said. “That's the consensus of Houstonians. That's mine.”

Residents who sought out community centers for a rest, air conditioning and a meal wondered how the nation's fourth-largest city could buckle under a storm that packed less punch than many others that have pummeled the area over the last two decades.

Beryl came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane, the weakest type, but has has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean.

“Maybe they thought it wasn't going to be so bad, but it's had a tremendous effect. They needed to be better prepared," said construction worker Carlos Rodriguez, 39, as he gathered apples, oranges and ready-to-eat meal packs at a food distribution center. His family, with two daughters ages 3 and 7, was struggling, he said.

“We have no power, we're going to bed late and I’m using a fan made out of a piece of cardboard to give my kids some relief,” Rodriguez said.

Power outages peaked at 2.7 million customers after the storm made landfall in Texas on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Brad Tutunjian, the CenterPoint vice president for regulatory policy who faced pointed questions from the City Council, defended the company's response. He said more than 1 million customers had their power restored by Wednesday morning, although the company's online tracker put the figure at just under a million at the time.

“To me, I think that’s a monumental number right there,” Tutunjian said.

The company acknowledged that most of the 12,000 workers it brought in to help the recovery effort were not in the Houston area when the storm arrived. Initial forecasts had the storm blowing ashore much farther south along Gulf Coast, near the Texas-Mexico border, before heading toward Houston.

The company would not ask third-party workers from other companies and municipalities to pre-position and “ride out” the storm, “because that is not safe,” Tutunjian said. Instead, they are asked to be as close as possible to respond after the storm moves through.

One major difficulty with Beryl was restoring power knocked out by fallen trees and branches across the area, Tutunjian said.

“When we have storms such as this, with the tree completely coming down … taking out our lines and our poles, that’s where all the time comes in to do the restoration work,” he said.

But council members pressed the executive about why the company, which has been the Houston area for about 100 years, hasn't been more aggressive in trimming trees during calm weather or putting more of its power lines underground. The company has been putting new lines underground in residential areas for decades, Tutunjian responded.

Two council members said they received a text about a house that burned down after reporting a downed power line. The texts reported the fire department said it could not do anything, and the utility did not respond.

It's hardly the first time the Houston area has faced widespread power outages.

In 2008, Hurricane Ike made landfall on Galveston Island as a Category 2 storm, bringing flooding and wind damage to the Houston area. It left about 2.2 million CenterPoint customers without power, according to the Harris County Flood Control District, which said that 75% of the power was restored within 10 days.

Houston was hit hard in 2021 when Texas' power grid failed during a deadly winter storm that brought plunging temperatures, snow and ice. Millions of Texans lost power and were left to ride out the storm in frigid homes or flee.

As recent as May, storms killed eight people and left nearly a million customers without power.

Raquel Desimone has lived in the Houston area since about 2000 and experienced many storms. Still, she was surprised and frustrated having to scramble yet again for power and shelter from the heat.

“I went through Rita, Ike, Imelda and Harvey,” Desimone said. “That the infrastructure can’t handle a basic storm, leaving for a Category 1, (it) is sort of crazy to me that I’m having to do this.”

Sharon Carr, 62, a lifelong Houston resident, was similarly frustrated by constant disruptions.

“Every little thing affects us that way. There’s too much wind, we don’t have power. It’s raining a long time, we don’t have power,” Carr said. ”And it takes three, four, five days to get it back up. Sometimes that’s too long for people that are sickly, can’t stand the heat or don’t have transportation to get to cooling centers.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is an economic development trip to Asia, said Tuesday that he would wait until after the recovery effort to focus on CenterPoint’s response and whether the company was poorly prepared.

“CenterPoint will have to answer for themselves, if they were prepared, if they were in position. Their company is responsible for that. The state was in position," he said. "I’ll tell you whether I’m satisfied or not when I have a full report of where their crews were when they were asked to come in.”

Vertuno reported from Austin. Nadia Latham in Austin contributed.

Volunteers help to hand out ice and supplies at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Karla Espinoza-Ortiz slides freshly filled up gas cans into the back of her truck at a gas station along Ford Road near Loop 494 after Hurricane Beryl made its way through the Greater Houston area on Monday as a Category 1 storm, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston resident Ashley Doyle and her children, Kaysen and Jayce, spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off and and have a meal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, left, and Karen Jones help handing out food boxes at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston residents Janice Taylor, left, and her daughter Janell spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off and charge their electronic devices, in Houston, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fran Wilcox, left, and Cynthia Cannon, right, charge their cell phones and battery backup at Bayland Community Center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Travis Gamble, left, Tye Love, center, and Chucky Aitch, right, spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off, have a meal, and charge their phones, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston resident Adriana Guerrero is reflected in a mirror as she spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off and and have a meal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston residents spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off, have a meal, and charge phones, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Worker clear debris from city streets in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People fill gas cans the day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall nearby Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Freeport, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Guest make their way toward security at Bush Intercontinental Airport after Hurricane Beryl made its way through the Greater Houston area on Monday as a Category 1 storm, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Guest make their way toward security at Bush Intercontinental Airport after Hurricane Beryl made its way through the Greater Houston area on Monday as a Category 1 storm, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

East End residents Laura and Jose Galvan sift through perishable foods that were left outside of a Kroger due to power outages from the recent Hurricane Beryl that made landfall in Houston on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, right, greets a man in-line for supplies at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, the storm knocked out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Volunteers help to hand out ice and supplies at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Volunteers hand out water at a distribution station in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A detailed view of damage to a vehicle in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A worker cleans up damage to a residential house under construction in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

