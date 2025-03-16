Frustrating start for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari at F1 Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton's relationship with his new Ferrari team was pressure tested in Australia, where he finished a disappointing 10th on debut, and was frustrated by a bad strategy Sunday that cost him a potential victory, and constant radio chatter throughout the difficult race won by McLaren's Lando Norris.

Hamilton started eighth, and spent the first third of it behind the rear wing of Williams' Alex Albon. But, while the seven-time world champion hit the lead on lap 46 after those ahead pitted for fresh intermediate tires, Hamilton angrily stated over team radio that "we missed a big opportunity" after subsequent traffic and a late stop dropped him back to ninth.

Dropping a further place to tenth after Oscar Piastri overtook the Brit in the final lap did little to lighten Hamilton's mood.