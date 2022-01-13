Frosh duo helps No. 8 Duke beat Wake Forest without Coach K

BIG PICTURE

Duke: This was the Blue Devils' third game back from a COVID-19 outbreak that led to two postponements. They returned by shooting a season-low 37% in the win against Georgia Tech, then committed a season-worst 17 turnovers in the Miami loss. Along the way, Krzyzewski said it would take time for the Blue Devils to rebuild their conditioning to full-go game shape. This time, Duke shot 61% after halftime and 51% for the game while also making 7 of 15 3-pointers, with Griffin in particular continuing to blossom.

Wake Forest: Second-year coach Steve Forbes has brought a spark to the program after years of struggle, and it showed here with a loud home crowd — including a full and rowdy student section commonplace for the Chris Paul era in the mid-2000s. The Demon Deacons gave reason for the buzz by erasing an early eight-point hole and getting into a tight game, only to see this one unravel with a few ill-timed turnovers just before halftime to help Duke make its move.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

Wake Forest: At Virginia on Saturday.

Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) looks to pass while being defended by Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson (4) drives past Duke guard Jeremy Roach during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Duke acting head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)