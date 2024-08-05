Frontier Airlines pilot arrested at Houston airport, forcing flight's cancellation

HOUSTON (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested.

The pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4 p.m. Thursday before passengers began to board the plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to Houston police.

Walker was taken “into custody without incident,” Houston police said. Walker, 45, was wanted on an assault-family violence arrest warrant that had been issued by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety.