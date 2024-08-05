Breaking: How Debby could impact Savannah, coastal Georgia
Nation & World News

Frontier Airlines pilot arrested at Houston airport, forcing flight's cancellation

A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested
FILE - Passengers make their way toward security at Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested. The pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, before passengers began to board the plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to Houston police.(Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Passengers make their way toward security at Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested. The pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, before passengers began to board the plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to Houston police.(Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
23 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested.

The pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4 p.m. Thursday before passengers began to board the plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to Houston police.

Walker was taken “into custody without incident,” Houston police said. Walker, 45, was wanted on an assault-family violence arrest warrant that had been issued by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety.

It was not immediately known if Walker was still in custody Monday. The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety did not immediately reply to an open records request seeking comment.

Walker could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines confirmed the pilot’s arrest and that it was not related to the airlines’ or the pilot’s performance of his job duties.

A replacement for the pilot was not immediately available, forcing the flight’s cancellation, Frontier Airlines said.

“Impacted customers were offered the option of a full refund, credit or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight, later that evening. Passengers were also provided a $100 flight voucher, and overnight hotel accommodations as needed,” the airline said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Teen killed in DeKalb is brother of airman shot by Florida deputy
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Teen brother of Air Force airman who was killed by Florida deputy is fatally shot near...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Chick-fil-A driver fights off armed robbery suspect at Gwinnett restaurant
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspected robbery of postal worker leads to shots fired in Buckhead
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Colombia's congress considers ban on Pablo Escobar souvenirs10m ago
Takeaways from AP’s story on Olympics security hitting minorities, others flagged as...12m ago
Bloomberg apologizes for premature story on prisoner swap and disciplines the journalists...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Paul McPherson

NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor is a former UGA athlete and journalism alum
Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president