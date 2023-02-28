From White House, Biden says 'Black history matters'

“Let us all be clear: We will not, as a nation, build a better future for America by trying to erase America’s past," Harris said.

Top administration officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and several dozen Black lawmakers were among the hundreds in attendance at the Black History Month celebration at the White House. During the event, Biden rattled off his administration's accomplishments for the Black community, including tapping a historic number of Black women to the federal judiciary and issuing an executive order to overhaul policing practices.

But “we have to keep going. We're not finished yet,” Biden said.

He also paid tribute to the Divine Nine, the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. Harris pledged one of them, Alpha Kappa Alpha, when she attended Howard University.

“I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid,” Biden said, as the crowd laughed. “I know where the power is.”

