From Tokyo to Los Angeles, workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations

U.S. organizers say their message this year is focused on fighting President Donald Trump’s policies targeting immigrants, federal workers and diversity initiatives.

Even in Japan, some said Trump’s policies hung over the day like a shadow. One truck in the Tokyo march featured a doll that looked like Trump.

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker in Japan, said he worried about the potential for rising prices of imported raw materials in the months ahead.

“Everybody is fighting over work and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest,” he said.

“We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities,” Ito added.

In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto greeted thousands of workers who cheered him in Jakarta's National Monument Park.

“The government that I lead will work as hard as possible to eliminate poverty from Indonesia,” Subianto told the crowd.

About 200,000 Indonesian workers were expected to take part in May Day marches across Southeast Asia’s largest economy, according to Said Iqbal, president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions.

They are demanding an end to outsourcing rules, wage raises, and protection for domestic workers and migrant workers abroad, Iqbal said.

In Taiwan, about 2,500 union members, representing a range of sectors from fisheries to telecommunications, marched in capital of Taipei, carrying flags and demanding better conditions.

In Japan, the participants' demands were wide-ranging and included higher wages, gender equality, health care, reduced military spending and disaster relief for earthquake victims. They also demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Workers unite! Workers of the world! May Day!” they shouted, punctuating each exclamation with the word “banzai!”

Los Angeles is expected to host one of the world's largest May Day events this year, and a banner there summarized the day’s theme: “One Struggle, One Fight – Workers Unite!”

“We’re bringing the fight to the billionaires and politicians who are trying to divide us with fear and lies. We know the truth — an attack on immigrant workers is an attack on all workers,” April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 2 million workers, said in a statement.

Associated Press journalists Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sophia Tareen in Chicago and Taijing Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

