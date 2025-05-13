Nation & World News
From opera houses to the Indy 500: Arturo Chacón-Cruz's next big stage

Acclaimed opera tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz will perform “God Bless America” during pre-race ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500
FILE - Arturo Chacon-Cruz as Arcadio, left, and Lisette Oropesa as Rosalba perform during a rehearsal for the Spanish-language opera, "Florencia en el Amazonas," at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Acclaimed opera tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz will perform “God Bless America” during pre-race ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500.

Chacón-Cruz is the winner of the 2024 International Opera Awards’ Readers’ Award and has performed in more than 60 leading roles in 30 countries. He’s appeared in major opera houses such as New York’s Metropolitan Opera, La Scala in Milan, San Francisco Opera and Vienna’s Staatsoper.

Chacón-Cruz is acclaimed in the operas of Verdi, Puccini and the French Romantic repertoire, with signature roles including Werther, Don Carlo, Cavaradossi, Hoffmann and Manrico.

In 2018, he was named GQ Latin America’s Man of the Year.

Based in Miami with his wife and son, Chacón-Cruz continues to represent both his Mexican heritage and American journey. He became an American citizen in 2010 and said singing “God Bless America” at the Indy 500 is “a moment that reflects my artistic path and the country I now call home.”

IMS and IndyCar President Doug Boles called the Indy 500 pre-race ceremony and singing of “God Bless America” one of the most important tributes to the United States.

“Arturo has performed throughout the world, on some of the largest stages, so it’s only fitting that he now adds his talent to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ at the Racing Capital of the World," Boles said.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Featured

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Return Home

‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.

‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things. 

2h ago

‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case

Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.