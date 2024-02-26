From gold records to gold coins. George Michael is now honored with a commemorative minting

LONDON (AP) — You gotta have more than “Faith” to pocket the new George Michael coin.

A commemorative minting of coins that rolled out on Monday ranged in price from a couple of banknotes to a small fortune as the late musician continues to rack up posthumous honors years after his death.

A silver-colored version stamped by the Royal Mint with Michael's likeness in trademark aviator-style sunglasses, complete with his blow-dried locks and razor stubble he sported in the video for “Faith” starts at 15.50 pounds ($19.66) and rises as high as 5,305 pounds ($6,728) for a limited edition 2 ounce (56 gram) gold coin.