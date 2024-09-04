Breaking: Police swarming Barrow County school
Nation & World News

From attic to auction: A Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

A Rembrandt discovered in a Maine attic has sold for $1.4 million
This undated photo provided by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries shows a 17th century painting, "Portrait of a Girl," by the Dutch artist Rembrandt, which was sold at auction for $1.4 million on Aug. 24 by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in Thomaston, Maine. (Thomaston Place Auction Galleries via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries shows a 17th century painting, "Portrait of a Girl," by the Dutch artist Rembrandt, which was sold at auction for $1.4 million on Aug. 24 by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in Thomaston, Maine. (Thomaston Place Auction Galleries via AP)
Updated 20 minutes ago

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for $1.4 million.

The 17th century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by Dutch artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn was discovered by art appraiser and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux in an attic in an estate in Camden, Maine. A label on the back of the frame noted that it was loaned to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an exhibition in 1970.

“On house calls, we often go in blind, not knowing what we’ll find,” he said in a statement. “The home was filled with wonderful pieces but it was in the attic, among stacks of art, that we found this remarkable portrait.”

Rembrandt, born in 1606, was a prolific artist who focused on a variety of subjects, from portraits to landscapes to historical and biblical scenes.

“Portrait of a Girl” was painted on an oak panel and mounted in a hand-carved gold Dutch frame, said Veilleux.

An auction by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries yielded a fierce competition on Aug. 24, he said. In the end, a European collector paid $1.41 million for the painting.

This undated photo shows a 17th century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by the Dutch artist Rembrandt, which was sold at auction for $1.4 million on Aug. 24, 2024 by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in Thomaston, Maine. (Thomaston Place Auction Galleries via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

She's a Norwegian princess. He's an American self-professed shaman. Their wedding is this...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Christa McAuliffe, still pioneering, is first woman with a statue on New Hampshire...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An Israeli boy who broke an ancient jar learns how the museum is piecing it back together
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlantic City casino workers plan ad blitz to ban smoking after court rejects ban4m ago
What to know about Israel’s major weeklong raid in the West Bank city of Jenin6m ago
Hunter Biden's tax trial carries less political weight but heavy emotional toll for the...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon