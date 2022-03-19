Fritz into Indian Wells final with 2-set win over Rublev

Fritz took a 6-5 lead with a 112-mph ace. He broke the big-hitting Rublev after a seven-deuce game to take the set.

The Russian reacted by hitting a ball into the sky and repeatedly punching his racket strings with his right fist. Rublev needed a medical timeout before the start of the second set to tend to a bloodied hand.

In the second set, Fritz came up with a big hold at 5-4, firing an ace down the T after fighting off two break points. The men stayed on serve until the 10th game.

Rublev saved eight of the 11 break points he faced, but he missed an easy forehand volley on top of the net to give Fritz his first match point. Fritz bashed a return of Rublev’s serve to take the pivotal break and the match.

Rublev hugged Fritz at the net. They've known each other since the junior ranks, where Rublev beat Fritz in three of their four meetings.

Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns a shot to Taylor Fritz during the men's singles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Taylor Fritz returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the men's singles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Taylor Fritz returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the men's singles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns a shot to Taylor Fritz during the men's singles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Taylor Fritz reacts after winning his men's singles semifinals match over Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Fritz won 7-5, 6-4. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill