Frito-Lay recalls Tostitos chips in 13 states because they may contain undeclared milk

Frito-Lay is recalling a limited number of Tostitos tortilla chips because they may contain undeclared milk
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Frito-Lay is recalling a limited number of Tostitos tortilla chips because they may contain undeclared milk.

The company said Wednesday that the recall includes less than 1,300 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. The bags could contain nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips, which are made with milk.

Frito-Lay said there have been no reported allergic reactions related to the recall. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat the chips and should throw them away immediately, Frito-Lay said.

Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, said the affected bags were distributed to a mix of retailers in 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Consumers would have been able to purchase the chips as early as March 7. All of the affected bags have a “guaranteed fresh” date of May 20.

