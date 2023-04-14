Friend of slain kids' mom describes 'zombie' claims to jury

Gibb's testimony was the first time jurors heard about the death of Vallow Daybell's fourth husband. The couple was estranged when Charles Vallow was shot and killed outside his Phoenix, Arizona-area home by Vallow Daybell's brother, Alex Cox. Cox claimed the shooting was self-defense and was never charged in connection with the death. He later died of what was determined to be natural causes in December 2019.

Authorities in Arizona, however, have indicted Vallow Daybell with conspiring to kill Charles Vallow with Cox's help. The Idaho prosecutors also say Cox had a hand in the eastern Idaho deaths, conspiring with Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell to kill the kids and Daybell's previous wife.

Vallow Daybell has not yet entered a plea in the Arizona case.

JJ had autism, and once Charles Vallow was dead, Vallow Daybell had a hard time taking care of him and having enough time with Chad Daybell, Gibb said. Vallow Daybell and the two kids moved to Rexburg, Idaho, after Charles Vallow's death — closer to the town where Chad Daybell lived with his family — and that's when Vallow Daybell began claiming JJ was possessed, Gibb said.

“She said he would say things like, ‘I love Satan’ and climb up on the cabinets and refrigerator,” Gibb said.

Tylee wasn't home at the time, and Gibbs said Vallow Daybell claimed to have sent the teen to live in a college dorm with some friends. Both children were last seen alive in September 2019, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Chad Daybell's then-wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Her death was originally reported as natural causes, but prosecutors became suspicious after Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell married just two weeks later. Prosecutors said Tammy Daybell's body was exhumed and that an autopsy showed she died from asphyxiation.

Gibb told jurors that Chad Daybell called her in November of 2019, warning her not to answer her phone if Rexburg police called because Vallow Daybell had told investigators JJ was visiting Gibb in Arizona.

Gibb confronted Vallow Daybell about the boy's whereabouts in a recorded phone call a month later. Prosecutors played the recording for the jury.

“Your salvation is in trouble,” Gibb tells Vallow Daybell in the call. “I believe you have been deceived by Satan. He has tricked you. Tammy dies, and then your husband died, and then he’s missing. It doesn’t sound like God’s plan to me. In my gut, it feels weird.”

“You know me, Mel,” Lori Vallow replies. “This doesn’t sound like you. This sounds like you’re being influenced by somebody dark.”

