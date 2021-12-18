Fresno State beats UTEP 31-24 in New Mexico Bowl

But Fresno State got a field goal, followed by a UTEP safety, before the Bulldogs ran out the clock.

UTEP's Gavin Hardison threw for 252 yards and a touchdown.

UTEP has lost the New Mexico Bowl in all three of its appearances and has a seven-game bowl losing streak dating to 1967.

TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: The Bulldogs will be spending the offseason readjusting to new/old coach Jeff Tedford, who returns following a two-year, health-related absence after coaching the team from 2017-19.

UTEP: With Hardison having at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, as well top running back Ronald Awatt and top receiver Jacob Cowing, also scheduled to return, UTEP is well positioned for next next season.

Caption UTEP running back Ronald Awatt, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Fresno State during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Fresno State running back Jordan Mims, right, celebrates with teammate Juan Rodriguez (80) after scoring a touchdown against UTEP during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption UTEP tight end Trent Thompson, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Fresno State during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton