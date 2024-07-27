Nation & World News

French train networks partially restored after line sabotage ahead of Olympics

French railway company SNCF says it has made significant progress in restoring high-speed train services after acts of sabotage disrupted several lines ahead of Friday night’s Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River
Soldiers patrol outside Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Soldiers patrol outside Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
20 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — French railway company SNCF said Saturday it has made progress in partially restoring high-speed train services after acts of sabotage disrupted three major lines ahead of Friday night's Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River.

SNCF said its agents worked through the night in adverse weather conditions to improve the TGV traffic from the north, east and west to Paris. As of Saturday morning, normal service had resumed on the Eastern high-speed line.

“On the North, Brittany and South-West high-speed lines, seven out of 10 trains on average will run with delays of one to two hours,” SNCF said.

The company added that traffic will continue to be disrupted on the North axis on Sunday, but conditions are expected to improve on the Atlantic axis for weekend returns. Customers are being contacted via text message and email to confirm the running of their trains.

Despite the disruptions, SNCF said all transportation for Olympic teams and accredited personnel will be maintained as planned.

The sabotage incidents have raised concerns about security as Paris hosts the Olympics. French authorities are actively investigating but say that no suspects have been identified or apprehended so far.

A traveler waits inside the Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What we know so far about the attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olympics opening ceremony saw no major reported issues, French official says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With AI, jets and police squadrons, Paris is securing the Olympics — and worrying critics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

French minister thanks Belgium for detaining 7 terror suspects on eve of Olympics opening...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan's Sado gold mine gains UNESCO status after Tokyo pledges to exhibit dark WWII...39m ago
Olympic organizers apologize for introducing South Korean athletes as North Korea39m ago
Nigeria women's basketball team denied entry to opening ceremony boat by federation, AP...44m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan