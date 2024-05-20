French sports minister calls for sanctions after Monaco player tapes over anti-homophobia badge

PARIS (AP) — France's sports minister has called for soccer club Monaco to be sanctioned after one of its players covered over an anti-homophobia message on the team's shirt during the team's final league game on Sunday.

The French league staged its annual campaign against discrimination during this weekend's final round with each team wearing a badge featuring the word “homophobia" crossed out.

However, Monaco midfielder Mohamed Camara taped over the badge during his team's 4-0 win over Nantes, and also skipped the pre-match group photo where all players stood before a banner with the same message.