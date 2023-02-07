X
Dark Mode Toggle

French skier Pinturault wins gold in combined at home worlds

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
First-run leader Alexis Pinturault held on to win the gold medal in the men’s combined at his home world championships

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — First-run leader Alexis Pinturault held on to win the gold medal in the men’s combined Tuesday at his home world championships.

In a tricky slalom run on a steep pitch, the Frenchman retained his lead from the super-G portion to edge defending champion Marco Schwarz by 0.10 seconds. The Austrian, second after the first leg, seemed headed for the victory when leading Pinturault by 0.30 seconds at the final split but had a costly mistake at the fourth-to-last gate.

Pinturault is a Courchevel native and his family is running a hotel close to the L’Eclipse course. He previously won the world title in 2019, but was beaten to gold by Schwarz two years later. He also took Olympic silver in 2018.

Pinturault dominated the discipline when it was still part of the World Cup circuit until 2020, winning six of the last eight season titles.

The combined event adds the times from one super-G run and one slalom run.

Raphael Haaser finished 0.44 behind to win bronze, a day after his sister, Ricarda Haaser, also took bronze in the women’s combined event.

American skier River Radamus held on to his position from the super-G portion and finished fourth, missing a medal by a quarter of a second. Johannes Strolz, the Olympic champion, had a disappointing showing as he trailed Pinturault by 2.48 seconds after the super-G before not finishing the slalom, his strongest event.

Marco Odermatt, who is dominating the World Cup circuit, was disqualified for missing a gate shortly before the finish of his super-G run.

Several skiers, including Olympic silver medalist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and two-time world champion Vincent Kriechmayr, used the super-G run only as training for Thursday’s race and did not start in the slalom portion.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Notre Dame

Downer seasons for Georgia Tech and permanent partner Notre Dame1h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen excited to work with Grady Jarrett
3h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
18h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta United’s Pineda excited about new centerback Luis Abram
18h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta United’s Pineda excited about new centerback Luis Abram
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Led by Max Fried, Braves should once again have stellar starting rotation
The Latest

Credit: AP

Court says South Korea responsible for Vietnam War massacre
14m ago
Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year
19m ago
Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

State of the Union: How to watch
2h ago
Mark Bradley: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top