French shipping company wins Beirut port containers contract

The port remains wrecked, although partly functional.

CMA CGM Group said in a statement that operations will begin next month and will last for 10 years, with a target of 1.4 million Twenty Equipment Unit, or 20-foot containers. It added that the deal includes a $33 million investment plan to rebuild and modernize the terminal, including $19 million over the first two years.

“We will be launching shortly an ambitious investment plan that will transform Beirut port’s container terminal into a state-of-the-art facility that meets the best international standards,” said CMA CGM’s chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé, a dual Lebanese-French citizen.

CMA CGM, founded in Lebanon 43 years ago, is already running the containers terminal in Lebanon’s second largest port in the northern city of Tripoli.

Lebanon and France have historic ties and the small Arab nation was a French protectorate after World War I until independence in 1943.