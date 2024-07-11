French rugby players suspected of assault in Argentina moved to western city for court appearance

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine authorities on Thursday transferred two French rugby players under police guard from Buenos Aires to the western city of Mendoza, where they are expected to appear in court on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault.

The rugby players, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, arrived in Mendoza after a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) journey from the Argentine capital via police van as prosecutors confirmed the case against the two men would be progressing to court on Friday. The men stand accused of “sexual abuse with carnal excess" in a grisly case that has shaken the French rugby world.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said on X that, if confirmed, the incident represents “an unspeakable atrocity.”