French prosecutors seek jail in Sarkozy corruption trial

Sarkozy and Herzog are suspected of promising Azibert a job in Monaco in exchange for leaking confidential information about an investigation into suspected illegal financing in the 2007 presidential campaign.

The trial is focusing on wiretapped phone conversations held in February 2014 by Sarkozy and Herzog, who were communicating via secret mobile phones registered to the alias name of “Paul Bismuth.”

“I’ll help him,” Sarkozy could be heard saying in one of those discussions about Azibert.

The magistrate never got the job and retired later that year.

“I have has never committed any act of corruption — never," Sarkozy told the court Monday. He acknowledged giving “a little help” to many people as part as his political career without malicious intent.

Prosecutors argued that a “corruption pact” had been reached. Under French law, as soon as a deal has been offered, it constitutes a criminal offence even if the promises haven’t been fulfilled.

Sarkozy withdrew from active politics after failing to be chosen as his conservative party’s presidential candidate for France’s 2017 election, won by Emmanuel Macron.