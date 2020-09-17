French prime minister targeted by lawsuit over virus policy

The patients’ group also asks why the government pushed for mask requirements outdoors over the summer but didn’t require them inside offices until Sep. 1. Scientists say the risk of virus spread is higher indoors.

If the court decides to prosecute the case, Castex could face up to two years in prison and a 30,000-euro ($35,000) fine if convicted.

More than 30,600 people with the virus have died in France, including more than 10,000 in nursing homes. The country is now reporting more than 70 positive cases per 100,000 people, among the highest rates in the world, in part thanks to ramped-up testing. Virus hospitalizations are also rising in recent weeks.

Authorities in Marseille, Bordeaux and some other areas have imposed new local restrictions on gatherings as they have become new virus hotspots.

But Paris restaurants and bars are thronging with customers, and the central government ordered all schools to reopen with attendance in person this month and urged people to return to work. The Tour de France is currently racing around the country, and the French Open is due to begin later this month with spectators in the stands.

Last week, the government shortened the recommended quarantine period for people with the virus from 14 to seven days — drawing criticism Thursday from the World Health Organization, which warned of “alarming rates of transmission” of the coronavirus in parts of the continent.

An investigation is already under way into alleged pandemic mismanagement by three other current or former French government ministers, after the country's hospitals were quickly saturated with virus patients in the first wave of the pandemic.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak