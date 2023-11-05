French power supplier says technician killed as it battles damage from Storm Ciarán

French power network operator Enedis says one of its technicians was killed as it battles to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in the wake of major storms

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
23 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — French power network operator Enedis said Sunday that one of its technicians was killed as it battles to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in the wake of major storms.

The 46-year-old man killed Saturday was working in a rapid-reaction force deployed in the Brittany region of northwest France that was battered Thursday by Storm Ciarán. Packing record-breaking winds and rain, the storm killed 14 people across Europe.

Enedis said that police were investigating the man's death. French media reported that the technician was electrocuted while working on a power cable.

Enedis said Sunday that it was still working to restore power to 112,000 homes in Brittany and another 25,200 in the adjacent Normandy region.

Another storm, Domingos, that followed in Ciarán's wake and thumped western France's Atlantic coast also caused power outages and other damage, with another 110,000 homes still without electricity on Sunday, Enedis said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Lessons of caution from the overnight traffic shift3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing dozens
13m ago

5 things we learned in Georgia's 30-21 win over Missouri
4h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
16h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
16h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
18h ago
The Latest
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
9m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing dozens
13m ago
Blinken meets Abbas in the West Bank in the latest stop on his diplomat push on the...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech offense overwhelms Virginia, should encourage fans for the future
15h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top