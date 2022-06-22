ajc logo
X

French paratroopers conduct military drill in Estonia

National & World News
31 minutes ago
France's defense ministry says its armed forces have conducted a hastily organized military exercise in Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — French armed forces conducted a surprise military exercise in Estonia, deploying more than 100 paratroopers in the Baltic country that neighbors Russia, the French defense ministry said Wednesday.

The airborne operation conducted on Tuesday night and dubbed Thunder Lynx “enabled, at very short notice, the dropping of about 100 paratroopers” from France’s 11th Airborne Brigade “over an area secured by Estonian soldiers,” the statement said.

The hastily organized exercise in Estonia, a NATO ally, was executed as an act of "strategic solidarity" amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

“The airborne operation illustrates the ability of the French armed forces to intervene, in emergency, and support an allied country,” a French defense ministry statement said.

France was one of the first countries to send its troops to Europe’s eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

France has around 500 soldiers deployed to Romania as part of NATO’s Rapid Reaction Force and has been a key player in NATO’s bolstering of forces on the alliance’s eastern flank since the war started.

In May, France deployed an air defense system to Romania that NATO said “can ensure protection to the forces operating within the area.” During a recent visit to the French troops stationed in Romania, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized his country’s commitment to “defend Europe as war is being waged again.”

Editors' Picks
A ‘Stacey Sweep’: Abrams’ runoff gamble pays off in Georgia1h ago
Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say
14h ago
Voters fill DeKalb, Gwinnett school board seats; reject Cherokee group
7h ago
Charlie Bailey wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
9h ago
Charlie Bailey wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
9h ago
South Sudan fights child marriage where girls sold for cows
4h ago
The Latest
Climate change a factor in 'unprecedented' South Asia floods
8m ago
Drone strike hits Russian refinery near Ukraine
16m ago
As Prince Charles anchors Commonwealth, challenges ahead
19m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top