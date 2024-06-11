Breaking: Jurors resume deliberations in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter
Nation & World News

French opposition parties on the left and right seek alliances ahead of snap elections

French opposition parties on the left and the right are scrambling to form alliances for the upcoming snap elections called by President Emmanuel Macron after his party suffered a crushing defeat by the far right at the European vote on Sunday
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech as Jordan Bardella, president of the French far-right National Rally, listens at the party election night headquarters after French President Emanuel Macron announced he dissolves National Assembly and calls new legislative election after defeat in EU vote, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris. First projected results from France put far-right National Rally party well ahead in EU elections, according to French opinion poll institutes. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech as Jordan Bardella, president of the French far-right National Rally, listens at the party election night headquarters after French President Emanuel Macron announced he dissolves National Assembly and calls new legislative election after defeat in EU vote, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris. First projected results from France put far-right National Rally party well ahead in EU elections, according to French opinion poll institutes. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
By by BARBARA SURK – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

NICE, France (AP) — Empowered by a stunning triumph at the European elections, France's far-right National Rally on Tuesday hit the national campaign trail running with its star leader, Jordan Bardella, promising supporters "the largest possible majority" at the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Opposition parties on the left and the right have been scrambling to form alliances and field candidates in the snap national elections called by President Emmanuel Macron after his party suffered a crushing defeat by the far right in the European Union vote on Sunday.

While sharp differences between parties on both sides of the political spectrum remain, prominent figures calling for a united front in both camps appear to have one thing in common: They don’t want to cooperate with Macron.

Despite their divisions, left-wing parties agreed late Monday to form a new alliance that includes the Greens, the Socialists, the Communists and the far-left France Unbowed of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Leaders have not agreed on who will head the new coalition nor on its program.

In light of the European polls, politicians on the left are focused on closing ranks to prevent a win for the National Rally that could result in the French far right leading a government for the first time since World War II. For now they have also vowed not to join forces with Macron's centrists.

In a joint statement, the alliance called on all forces on the left, including the influential labor unions, to unite behind a “new popular front” to form an “alternative to Emmanuel Macron and to fight against the racist project of the far right.”

The National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is working to consolidate power on the right ahead of the two-round elections that will take place on June 30 and July 7. Le Pen's niece, Marion Maréchal, who won a seat in the European Parliament on Sunday as a member of the rival Reconquer! party of Eric Zemmour, on Monday visited National Rally headquarters in Paris to negotiate a far-right alliance at the upcoming elections.

Le Pen also met with members of the conservative Republicans party to discuss a united front. Some conservative lawmakers have supported some of Macron's bills in the National Assembly since the president lost a majority in the lower house of the French parliament following the 2022 general election.

“We have a historic chance to allow the national camp to put France back on track,” Le Pen said in an interview with the French public broadcaster on Monday evening. She said the National Rally and the conservatives could agree on several policy goals, including an economic recovery plan, boosting purchasing power and curbing immigration.

Bardella, Le Pen’s 28-year-old protégé and the face of the far right's European triumph, also urged French conservatives to ride the wave of popularity with the National Rally.

Bardella called on the conservatives to “stop being Emmanuel Macron’s political crutch” and called on them to ”come and work alongside us” in an interview with French broadcaster RTL on Tuesday.

French Socialist Party lead candidate Raphael Glucksmann clenches his fist at the election night headquarters, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris. First projected results from France put far-right National Rally party well ahead in EU elections, according to French opinion poll institutes. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a WWII in Oradour-sur-Glane, southwestern France, Monday, June 10, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron called snap legislative elections, saying he could not ignore the new political reality after his pro-European party was handed a chastening defeat and projected to garner less than half the support of Marine Le Pen's National Rally. (Ludovic Marin via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jordan Bardella, president of the French far-right National Rally, is seen at the party election night headquarters after French President Emanuel Macron announced he dissolves National Assembly and calls new legislative election after defeat in EU vote, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris. First projected results from France put far-right National Rally party well ahead in EU elections, according to French opinion poll institutes. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marion Marechal, Executive Vice President of the French far-right Reconquete (Renew) party, arrives to meet French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally, Monday, June 10, 2024 at the National Rally party headquarters in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron called snap legislative elections, saying he could not ignore the new political reality after his pro-European party was handed a chastening defeat and projected to garner less than half the support of Marine Le Pen's National Rally. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally, leaves the party headquarters, Monday, June 10, 2024 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the lower house of France's parliament in a surprise announcement sending voters back to the polls in the coming weeks to choose lawmakers, after his party was handed a humbling defeat by the far-right in the European elections Sunday. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Carl Juste / cjuste@miamiherald.com

Q&A with Alphonso David, lawyer for Fearless Fund, after court loss

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, ordered to spend 10 weekends in jail

Credit: Ben Gray

MARTA says it won’t postpone Five Points construction despite mayor's plea

Credit: Fletcher Page

In Athens, youth shootings galvanize efforts to combat gang violence

Credit: Fletcher Page

In Athens, youth shootings galvanize efforts to combat gang violence

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton judge say he’ll continue work on Trump Georgia case during Willis appeal
The Latest
Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil project
9m ago
Biden and gun control advocates want to flip an issue long dominated by the NRA
10m ago
The Latest: Hunter Biden leaves the courthouse as jury deliberations resume
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Guide to Atlanta Young Thug gang trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with?
With Cross Keys change, 14 high schools have Indians as mascot
55m ago
Georgia Tech officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director