French Open updates | Swiatek streak on line vs Pegula in QF

Swiatek won the 2020 French Open.

The other women’s quarterfinal is the first of the day and it's between two Russians: No. 20 Daria Kasatkina and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

No. 7 Andrey Rublev plays No. 20 Marin Cilic in the first men's quarterfinal of the day. Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open and has been runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon but has never been past the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway faces teenager Holger Rune of Denmark in an all-Scandinavian night match. Ruud is 3-0 against the 19-year-old Rune with all three wins coming on clay including at Monte Carlo this season.

