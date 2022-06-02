BreakingNews
French Open updates | Swiatek reaches final in dominant win
French Open updates | Swiatek reaches final in dominant win

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

National & World News
Updated 42 minutes ago
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has advanced to the final of the French Open by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in a dominant victory that ties her with Serena Williams for the second-longest winning streak of this century

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the final of the French Open by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in a dominant victory that ties her with Serena Williams for the second-longest winning streak of this century.

Swiatek’s 34th in a row puts her one win away from both her second Roland Garros title and matching Venus Williams for the longest streak on the tour since 2000.

From 2-2 in the opener, Swiatek dropped only three points the rest of the first set. She then won the last nine points and clinched the victory with her only ace of the 64-minute match.

The 20th-seeded Kasatkina has two career wins over reigning No. 1 players but hit 24 unforced errors to Swiatek’s 13.

Swiatek will face either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan in the final on Saturday.

Swiatek improved to 41-3 this season with four of the wins coming against Kasatkina. Swiatek has won her last five tournaments and hasn’t lost since February. She’s now 15-0 on clay this season.

Kasatkina was a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist.

___

1:45 p.m.

The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof won the mixed doubles title at the French Open by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Shibahara and Koolhof trailed 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker before winning the next five points. They dominated the second set, winning 10 straight points at one point en route to a 4-1 lead on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Shibahara, a native Californian who plays for Japan, served out the match and clinched the championship with an ace. It's the first Grand Slam title for Shibahara and Koolhof, who is from the Netherlands.

___

12:05 p.m.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek faces 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first of the women's semifinal matches scheduled for Day 12 at Roland Garros.

Swiatek is on a 33-match winning streak, the longest on the women’s tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight in 2013.

The 21-year-old Polish player won the 2020 French Open. Kasatkina has never reached a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

Later, 18-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

But first up on Court Philippe Chatrier is the mixed doubles final. The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof face Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Japan's Ena Shibahara, left, and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof celebrate winning point as they play Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Japan's Ena Shibahara, left, and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof celebrate winning point as they play Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Japan's Ena Shibahara, left, and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof celebrate winning point as they play Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri check as the play Japan's Ena Shibahara and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri check as the play Japan's Ena Shibahara and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri check as the play Japan's Ena Shibahara and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

