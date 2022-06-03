French Open updates | Zverev injured, stops; Nadal to final

A trainer came out to attend to him, and Nadal walked around the net to check on Zverev, too. Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Several minutes later, he came back out using crutches and said he needed to retire from the match.

Nadal won the first set 7-6 (8). The second set was also headed to a tiebreaker when Zverev went down.

3:05 p.m.

The retractable roof over Court Philippe Chatrier is closed for the men's semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

Play has started in the match.

Nadal is a 13-time champion at the French Open and owns 21 Grand Slam titles in all.

Zverev is seeking his first major championship.

1:45 p.m.

Coco Gauff now has a chance to leave Roland Garros with two trophies.

The 18-year-old Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (4) in an all-American semifinal Friday.

Gauff meets top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday for the singles championship.

Gauff, who is from Florida, and Pegula, a 26-year-old from New York who lost to Swiatek in the singles quarterfinals, are appearing in their first Grand Slam tournament as a team.

Gauff and Caty McNally were the runners-up in women’s doubles at last year’s U.S. Open.

Barbora Krejcikova won the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 French Open, the first time a woman claimed both in the same year at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

1:25 p.m.

Rafael Nadal will spend his 36th birthday facing No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the first French Open men’s semifinal on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The match is scheduled to begin at about 2:45 p.m. (8:45 a.m. ET) on Friday.

No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semifinal.

There is rain forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof.

Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot.

Nadal is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those numbers would add to records he already holds.

Zverev and Ruud have never won a major tournament. Cilic was the champion at the 2014 U.S. Open

The men’s singles final is Sunday.

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek faces 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in the women's singles final Saturday.

