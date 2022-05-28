French Open updates | Racket-thrower back to Slam 4th round

Jeanjean was appearing in her first tour-level event and beat two-time major finalist and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

12:05 p.m.

Play is underway on Day 7 at Roland Garros and No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek will soon be trying to extend her 30-match winning streak.

The third round is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Swiatek faces 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic at Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek was the 2020 champion at the French Open, while Kovinic has never been past the third round at a major tournament.

No. 3 Paula Badosa takes on No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded No. 2 in the men's draw and will be playing Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Swedish player Mikael Ymer. Tsitsipas was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago.

France's Leolia Jeanjean reacts after missing a shot against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)