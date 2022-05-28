ajc logo
X

French Open updates | Racket-thrower back to Slam 4th round

Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu plays a shot against France's Leolia Jeanjean during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Combined ShapeCaption
Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu plays a shot against France's Leolia Jeanjean during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

National & World News
53 minutes ago
Irina-Camelia Begu has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Irina-Camelia Begu has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years, getting there at Roland Garros one match after being fined $10,000 for tossing her racket and having it brush a child in the stands.

The 63rd-ranked Romanian advanced by beating 227th-ranked French wild-card entry Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

Begu is 31 and participating in her 41st major tournament. Her best showings previously were fourth-round runs at the 2015 Australian Open and the 2016 French Open.

Jeanjean was appearing in her first tour-level event and beat two-time major finalist and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

___

12:05 p.m.

Play is underway on Day 7 at Roland Garros and No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek will soon be trying to extend her 30-match winning streak.

The third round is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Swiatek faces 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic at Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek was the 2020 champion at the French Open, while Kovinic has never been past the third round at a major tournament.

No. 3 Paula Badosa takes on No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded No. 2 in the men's draw and will be playing Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Swedish player Mikael Ymer. Tsitsipas was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
France's Leolia Jeanjean reacts after missing a shot against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

France's Leolia Jeanjean reacts after missing a shot against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
France's Leolia Jeanjean reacts after missing a shot against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
View of center court where Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, plays Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

View of center court where Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, plays Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
View of center court where Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, plays Sebastian Korda of the U.S. during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Editors' Picks
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna14h ago
What can Georgia Tech expect from quarterback Taisun Phommachanh?
15h ago
Marcus Mariota willing to mentor teammates, talks reuniting with Arthur Smith
17h ago
UGA athletic board approves record budget
14h ago
UGA athletic board approves record budget
14h ago
‘It’s way more fun’: Braves’ starter Kyle Wright finally feels comfortable
12h ago
The Latest
Iran disperses crowd angry over building collapse killing 29
7m ago
FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions
23m ago
Algerian dissidents: Victims of crackdown, or outlaws?
34m ago
Featured
Burt Jones, left, will be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor while two Democrats -- former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, left, and Charlie Bailey -- head to a runoff next month. Submitted photos.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
17h ago
Omni Atlanta Hotel opens four new restaurants and more dining news from the week
15h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top