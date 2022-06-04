ajc logo
X

French Open updates | Arevalo, Rojer win men's doubles title

El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo, left, and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands, right, celebrate winning the men's doubles final against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. in three sets, 6-7 (4-7'), 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Combined ShapeCaption
El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo, left, and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands, right, celebrate winning the men's doubles final against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. in three sets, 6-7 (4-7'), 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago
Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherlands won the French Open men’s doubles championship by beating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

___

8:30 p.m.

Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherlands won the French Open men's doubles championship by beating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final.

The 40-year-old Rojer is the oldest Grand Slam men's doubles champion in the Open era. He won the 2017 U.S. Open title with Horia Tecau.

According to the International Tennis Federation, Arevalo is the first man from Central America to win a Grand Slam title.

Arevalo and Rojer were seeded 12th. Dodig and Krajicek were not seeded.

Dodig and Krajicek held three championship points at 6-5 in the second set but were unable to convert any.

___

5:30 p.m.

Lucie Havlickova and Gabriel Debru have won the French Open junior singles titles.

The 17-year-old Havlickova is the second Czech player in a row to be the female junior champion at Roland Garros. She beat Solana Sierra of Argentina 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Debru, who is French, defeated Gilles Arnaud Bailly of Belgium 7-6 (5), 6-3 for the boys' title.

Debru joins 2021 winner Luca van Assche to give the host country consecutive French Open boys’ singles champions for the first time since 1974-75.

___

4:20

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.

Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Swiatek's victory over Gauff on Saturday allowed her to add to the 2020 trophy she won in Paris. That made her the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Swiatek has now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season.

Swiatek’s last loss came in February to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

___

3:45 p.m.

Iga Swiatek has taken the opening set of the French Open women's final against Coco Gauff by a 6-1 score.

Swiatek raced to a 4-0 lead as Gauff had trouble getting her shots to land where she wanted them.

___

3:10 p.m.

The French Open women's final between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old American Coco Gauff has started under a partly cloudy sky with a temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

Swiatek enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak as she seeks her second title at Roland Garros. She won the tournament in 2020.

Gauff is appearing in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

The chair umpire is Damien Dumusois.

___

1 p.m.

Coco Gauff is getting ready to face Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final.

Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match.

Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.

That is the longest in women's tennis since a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000.

Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women's title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.

The final is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. local time.

The men's singles final is Sunday, with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal playing 23-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo, right, and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands celebrate winning the men's doubles final against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. in three sets, 6-7 (4-7'), 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo, right, and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands celebrate winning the men's doubles final against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. in three sets, 6-7 (4-7'), 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo, right, and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands celebrate winning the men's doubles final against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. in three sets, 6-7 (4-7'), 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova is reflected in her trophy during a ceremony after defeating Argentina's Solana Sierra in their girls final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. Havlickova won 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova is reflected in her trophy during a ceremony after defeating Argentina's Solana Sierra in their girls final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. Havlickova won 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova is reflected in her trophy during a ceremony after defeating Argentina's Solana Sierra in their girls final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. Havlickova won 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
France's Gabriel Debru returns the ball to Belgium's Gilles Arnaud Bailly during their boys singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

France's Gabriel Debru returns the ball to Belgium's Gilles Arnaud Bailly during their boys singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
France's Gabriel Debru returns the ball to Belgium's Gilles Arnaud Bailly during their boys singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S reacts as she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Coco Gauff of the U.S reacts as she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S reacts as she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
Spectators watch on screen Poland's Iga Swiatek playing Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Spectators watch on screen Poland's Iga Swiatek playing Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
Spectators watch on screen Poland's Iga Swiatek playing Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Editors' Picks
Love for animals nearly took Braves outfielder Michael Harris to vet school 2h ago
The Braves hope Mike Soroka - fingers crossed - will return soon
22h ago
Georgia Tech brings in 6 football recruits for official visits
3h ago
Georgia Tech slugged by Campbell in NCAA regional
16h ago
Georgia Tech slugged by Campbell in NCAA regional
16h ago
SEC meetings end with dialogue but no ‘easy button’ to push regarding NIL
1h ago
The Latest
2 killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants
7m ago
Albania elects top general as the country’s new president
18m ago
Russian agent Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57
21m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top