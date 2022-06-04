ajc logo
French Open updates | Swiatek takes 1st set of final 6-1

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Iga Swiatek has taken the opening set of the French Open women’s final against Coco Gauff by a 6-1 score

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Iga Swiatek has taken the opening set of the French Open women's final against Coco Gauff by a 6-1 score.

Swiatek raced to a 4-0 lead as Gauff had trouble getting her shots to land where she wanted them.

3:10 p.m.

The French Open women's final between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old American Coco Gauff has started under a partly cloudy sky with a temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

Swiatek enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak as she seeks her second title at Roland Garros. She won the tournament in 2020.

Gauff is appearing in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

The chair umpire is Damien Dumusois.

1 p.m.

Coco Gauff is getting ready to face Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final.

Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match.

Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.

That is the longest in women's tennis since a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000.

Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women's title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.

The final is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. local time.

The men's singles final is Sunday, with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal playing 23-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

