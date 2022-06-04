ajc logo
French Open updates | Gauff, 18, to face Swiatek for title

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Coco Gauff is getting ready to face Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final.

Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match.

Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.

That is the longest in women's tennis since a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000.

Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women's title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.

The final is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. local time.

The men's singles final is Sunday, with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal playing 23-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway.

___

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler

